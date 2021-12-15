Ankita Lokhande Shares Pics From Her & Vicky Jain's Wedding

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who married Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share photos from their big day. The couple wore outfits styled by Manish Malhotra. Ankita looked stunning in a gold lehenga, while Vicky chose an ivory sherwani.

"Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!", Ankita wrote in the caption.