Deny Rhea's Claim I Said Sushant And I Spoke Over Phone: Ankita

Moments after Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a TV interview, Ankita Lokhande has denied some claims made by Rhea.

In an interview to India Today, Rhea said, "Ankita Lokhande says that Sushant called her during the release of Manikarnika and then she says she hasn't spoken to him in four years."

Denying the same, Ankita, in an Instagram post has said that she never said so. "Neither in any platform have I said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on my poster posted on a friend's insta post, Mukesh Chhabra."