Ananya Panday Denies Claims of Consumption and Supply of Drugs to Aryan Khan
The NCB had said that Ananya Khan and Aryan Khan had talked about 'weed supply' in chats from 2018-2019.
Ananya Panday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Friday for questioning in the Mumbai drugs case. Her father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the agency's office.
NCB seized both of Ananya Panday's phones, an old device and a new phone she'd bought a few months ago. The NCB said that Ananya is being questioned because her name came up in chats on Aryan Khan's phone dated to 2018-19.
The agency sources said that she and Aryan talked about 'weed supply' in the chats. Ananya told NCB officers that she has never consumed or supplied drugs. Talking about the chats, she said that they were talking about the purchase of cigarettes, adding that she doesn't remember the chats clearly because it was a long time ago.
On Thursday, NCB officials paid a visit to Ananya's house. "A search was conducted on Thursday morning. We have given our summons, now we will follow the procedure. We can't disclose further" Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG, was quoted by ANI as saying.
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested in a cruise ship raid by NCB earlier in October. The bail applications of Aryan and 2 others were rejected by a special NDPS court. Aryan's bail hearing at the High Court is scheduled for 26 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.