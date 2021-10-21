ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Drugs Case: Ananya Panday Arrives at the NCB Office

Earlier on Thursday, NCB officials had carried out a search at Ananya Panday's place.

Ananya Panday at the NCB office.
Ananya Panday has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, where she has been summoned to record her statement in the Mumbai cruise case. Chunkey Pandey accompanied his daughter to the probe agency's office.

Earlier on Thursday, NCB officials paid a visit to Ananya's house. "A search was conducted on Thursday morning. We have given our summons, now we will follow the procedure. We can't disclose further" Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG, was quoted by ANI as saying.

As per a report by NDTV, the NCB has seized Ananya's phone and laptop.

Ananya Panday leaves for the NCB office.

Ananya Panday leaves for the NCB office.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Panday at the NCB office.

Ananya Panday at the NCB office.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya has been summoned in the Mumbai drugs case.

Ananya has been summoned in the Mumbai drugs case.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

NCB sources told The Quint that WhatsApp chats submitted by the probe agency to the NDPS court on Wednesday mentioned messages exchanged between Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in an alleged drugs case, and an actor, who is Ananya.

Aryan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October. A special court rejected his bail on Wednesday, 20 October, following which he moved an application in the Bombay High Court. The HC will hear Aryan's bail plea on 26 October.

