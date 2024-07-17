Anant Ambani's Former Nanny Shares Heartfelt Post After Attending His Wedding

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in an extravagant wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on 12 July.
Among the high-profile guests from all around the world, Anant's former nanny Lalita D'Silva, who once took care of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, also joined the wedding.
Taking to social media on 16 July, Lalita, often misidentified as 'Savitri' in the media, also shared some pictures from the 29-year-old billionaire's wedding.
Lalita wrote on Instagram, "I'm deeply grateful for the joy and love that Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life. I cherish the fond memories and warm moments we've shared, and I'm thankful for their unwavering love and respect. Even after all these years, their kindness and generosity continue to inspire me. I'm blessed to have Nita bhabi and Mukesh sir in my life, who still embrace me as a part of their family. I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with abundant love, happiness, and good health. The Ambani family's love and support mean the world to me, and I'm honored to be a part of their lives."
Have a look at her post here:
In another post, Lalita shared a throwback picture of herself with little Anant from their trip to Disney World Paris. Describing Anant as a 'very good boy', Lalita wrote, "This is me and Anant Ambani in Paris Disney World. This is where I started my baby care job. Anant was very good boy in his childhood. Till now he is loved by everyone in family and in social group. Today his big day i am wishing him all the best for his happy married life God bless this couple."
Have a look:
The Ambani wedding was attended by A-listers from the Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, among others were also part of the lavish wedding.
Other international celebrities at the wedding included American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.