Amitabh Calls Rajinikanth 'Down-to-Earth Star'; Posts Pic From 'Vettaiyan' Sets

In his blog, Amitabh shared a photo from Vettaiyan sets and wrote, “...but the greater joy in being in the company of the Great RajniKant at work .. no change in him at all .. the same humble, simple, down to earth dynamic star .. what a privilege and honour.”

Vettaiyan will mark Big B's Tamil debut. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in October. The two stars last shared the screen space in Hum, 33 years ago.