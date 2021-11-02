Amitabh Bachchan's NFT Collection Hits Highest Bidding in India on Day 1
Bachchan's ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection received the $4,20,000 on Day 1 of auction.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's non-fungible token (NFT) collection has hit the highest bidding in India on Day 1 of auction, NFT platform Guardian Link said on Tuesday, 2 November. The auction went live on 1 November and will close on the 4th. Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection received the $4,20,000 on Day 1.
The auction also had seven autographed posters from his iconic films and six collectibles of “punks and NFTs art and poster collection” which received bids worth over $1,00,000 on the first day
“A unique feature to the auction is the “Loot Box”, worth $10 each. Every buyer of this box would get an assured art piece from the NFT collection. The Loot box goes live on November 2 at 7 pm offering 5000 collectibles for which over 300,000 crypto collectible fans have signed up globally,” the company said in a statement.
Bachchan's collection will be the first NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. This prevents the NFT from being copied, thus protecting the exclusive rights of the owner.
Sunny Leone and Salman Khan have also announced the upcoming launch of their NFTs.
