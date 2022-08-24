Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Urges People to Get Tested
Amitabh Bachchan had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020, as well.
has tested positive for COVID-19 again. Taking to Twitter, the actor announced the news on Tuesday, 23 August. He also urged people who have been in his vicinity to get tested, in his tweet.
His tweet read, "I have just tested COVID+ positive...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."
The actor had contracted the coronavirus previously, in July 2020. Along with him, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai had also tested positive for COVID-19 back then.
Currently, Amitabh is seen hosting the 14th season of his popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.
On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 9 September, and also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Amitabh Bachchan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.