ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Urges People to Get Tested

Amitabh Bachchan had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020, as well.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Urges People to Get Tested
i

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 again. Taking to Twitter, the actor announced the news on Tuesday, 23 August. He also urged people who have been in his vicinity to get tested, in his tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

His tweet read, "I have just tested COVID+ positive...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."

The actor had contracted the coronavirus previously, in July 2020. Along with him, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai had also tested positive for COVID-19 back then.

Currently, Amitabh is seen hosting the 14th season of his popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 9 September, and also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Also Read

First Look of 'GoodBye' Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna Is Out

First Look of 'GoodBye' Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna Is Out

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Amitabh Bachchan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×