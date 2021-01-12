Navya Naveli Nanda Opens Up About Facing Mansplaining at Work

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about the difficulties of being a woman entrepreneur in a male-dominated field. She is the co-founder of Aara, an online platform for women to discuss health and wellness.

In an Instagram live with her fellow co-founders, Navya talked about times when she felt undermined by male clients and how she felt anxious and tried hard to prove herself. "Whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner," she said.