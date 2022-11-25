'Can't Use Amitabh Bachchan's Name, Voice Without Consent': Delhi High Court
The actor had filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights.
The Delhi High Court has passed an interim order restraining persons at large from infringing veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan's name, photo, voice or any of his characteristics, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
"It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorization. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and balance of convenience also lies in his favour," the court said, as quoted by the publication.
As per the report, the court said that the actor may suffer from irreparable loss and harm, and it could also bring him to disrepute if the order is not passed.
Bachchan had earlier filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights.
Topics: Amitabh Bachchan Delhi High Court
