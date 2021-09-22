KBC 13: Contestant Reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Tougher Than 7 Cr’ Question

The promo also shows that Pranshu will attempt the 1 crore question in the upcoming episode of KBC 13. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 already has one crorepati. Himani Bundela, a teacher, passed the 1 crore milestone but left the show after she got the 7 crore question wrong.

This season, many Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra have appeared on the show. Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen on this Friday’s 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' special episode. Here is the promo: