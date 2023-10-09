ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Row, Singer Gurdas Maan Cancels Shows in Canada

Singer Gurdas Maan cancelled all his Canada shows scheduled between 22 October and 31 October.

Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Row, Singer Gurdas Maan Cancels Shows in Canada
Singer Gurdas Maan has cancelled all his shows in Canada scheduled from October 22 to October 31 amid the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada.

The event was coordinated by Gurjit Bal Productions. The production house announced the cancellation and assured that ticket refunds were in process.

The singer wrote, "In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being."

His production house shared in a Facebook post, "And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That’s why it’s my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national."

Topics:  Gurdas Maan 

