Celebs Support Priyanka Chopra After She Reveals Why She Left Bollywood
From Amaal Mallik to Meera Chopra, many celebrities supported Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra in her recent interview opened up on why she left the Indian film industry and moved to the US to search for work in Hollywood. She revealed that she was being pushed into a corner in Bollywood and thought leaving for America was a good idea.
Since her revelation, many singers, actors and more have taken to social media to support the actor. From Amaal Mallik to Meera Chopra, many celebrities supported the actor.
Singer Amaal took to Twitter to write, "Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often See what they tried to do to this amazing woman."
Apurva, on the other hand said, "Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."
Onir's tweet read, "The story of many lives … an industry that is unfortunately controlled by few … and empowered by the structure and other players to keep control within few."
Meera Chopra wrote, "No matter how big or successfull an outsider becomes, but in the end they willl still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if u dont follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the Russo Brothers' series Citadel; filmmaker Jim Strouse's Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan; and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Amaal Malik
