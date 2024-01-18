All the Revelations Orry Made On The Season Finale of Koffee With Karan 8

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, was one of the prominent social media influencers featured in the final episode of Koffee With Karan 8. In a surprising turn of events during his appearance, Orry disclosed some startling revelations.
Here's a look at all of them:
He hinted at deliberately planning his own 'downfall'
When the Orry sensation began, you began to leverage it. You were called to Bigg Boss; now you are on Koffee with Karan. Is there a fear that this is like your ‘15 minutes of fame'?
Orry said that not only is he aware, he is also taking the necessary steps to combat it. “Yes, the fame is getting to my head. Yes, I have an attitude problem. I think I’m better than everyone. But I am planning my own downfall now. Anything that goes up must go down, the brightest stars burn the fastest,”
He seems to be very strategic about these things.
Orry reveals Kajol once declined to pose for a pic with him
During his time in New York, Orry revealed, that he got his first job role as an usher at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference. However, his big reveal came when he said.
"Not many people know this; I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre. She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined."
Karan humorously remarked on the irony of the situation, pointing out that Kajol wouldn't have predicted that years later, he would be featured in countless photos with her daughter, Nysa Devgan. To this, Orry added, "Life truly comes full circle... I adore Nysa as if she were my younger sister."
'I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone'
Orry spoke about how in the Deepika-Ranveer episode he never wanted to relate to DP but he did this season. He said, "I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone. Don't relate to me, DP, please. I love you."
Orry revealed who launched him
He confessed that Boney Kapoor is the reason why he catapulted into fame. He said, "Blame Boney Kapoor. The first time I got the limelight was Boney Kapoor’s fault.”
He revealed that when the paparazzi were screaming his name, it was Boney who asked him to pose in front of them. He said, “He just grabbed me by the wrist and flung me in front of the media. This is Orry. Click his pictures, Ye mera bachcha hai (He is my child).”
'Orry is a cheater'
The socialite openly acknowledged that his romantic life is quite vibrant. He admitted to having a laid-back attitude towards commitments, casually dating five individuals simultaneously. "I'm not playing by the rules. I'm a bit of a rogue. Orry is a bit of a rogue," he stated with nonchalance.
