Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma & Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures Join Hands

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently started her business venture, Ed-a-Mamma, has teamed up with Reliance Retail Venture Limited. The actor took to social media on 6 September and posted a picture of herself with Isha Ambani to announce that they have entered into a joint venture.
Sharing the news with her fans, Alia wrote in her caption, "Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture. Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly."
She concluded her post by adding, "On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special."
Have a look at it here:
Alia's Ed-a-Mamma is an online site established in 2020. It mainly deals with clothing for children, teens, as well as maternity clothing.
