ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma & Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures Join Hands

Alia Bhatt took to social media and posted a picture of herself with Isha Ambani to announce the news.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma & Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures Join Hands
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently started her business venture, Ed-a-Mamma, has teamed up with Reliance Retail Venture Limited. The actor took to social media on 6 September and posted a picture of herself with Isha Ambani to announce that they have entered into a joint venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the news with her fans, Alia wrote in her caption, "Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture. Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly."

She concluded her post by adding, "On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special."

Have a look at it here:

Alia's Ed-a-Mamma is an online site established in 2020. It mainly deals with clothing for children, teens, as well as maternity clothing.

Also Read

Inside Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York Vacation Ft Karisma Kapoor

Inside Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York Vacation Ft Karisma Kapoor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Isha Ambani 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×