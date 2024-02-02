ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's YRF Spy Film Will Be Helmed by Shiv Rawail: Report

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will play spies in the first female-led movie from YRF Spy Universe, as per reports.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to collaborate in an upcoming film produced by YRF, as per reports. The project, helmed by Shiv Rawail, director of Netflix's The Railway Men, will feature the two actresses portraying the roles of super agents.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Shiv, who debuted as a director with the studio’s Netflix series The Railway Men, has already started prep work on the untitled spy film, which is all set to go on floors in the second half of 2024. 

An India Today report reads,

“Shiv‘s debut directorial for YRF, The Railway Men, is a humongous hit and he is the talk of the town today. He is young and has a brilliant pulse on what the youth would want to consume as entertainment, as is evident with the global success that he has delivered under the guidance of Aditya Chopra. Thus, Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with the rising star of the industry, Sharvari,”

Wagh debuted as one of the leads in Prime Video series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi ke liye and made her film debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. While Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

