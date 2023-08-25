"Sharvari is a phenomenal actress who has been groomed for years by YRF. She is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above of the rest of the actresses from her generation,” a trade source told Variety.

“This move by YRF brilliantly positions her as the young actress who is destined for glory in the Indian film industry. It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF spy universe that has only cast superstars in the lead,” the source added.

The film series is Aditya Chopra and the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe is Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Wagh debuted as one of the leads in Prime Video series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi ke liye and made her film debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2.