Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Photo With Their Chef Goes Viral
Chef Shastry recently shared a selfie with the star couple on Instagram.
A photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral recently, thanks to their chef Shastry. He shared a selfie with the star couple on Instagram and wrote, "Two years ago, I started out by assisting chef Harsh as a Private Chef for you Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It's now been 6 months since I started cooking for y'all and it's been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now."
Shastry added, "Chef Harsh, all this isn't possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust."
Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. Recently, Alia had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos clicked by Ranbir on their holiday.
