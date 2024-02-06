ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia & Ranbir to Perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat recently.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on 3 March in Jamnagar. The soon-to-be married couple's pre-wedding festivities, which will commence on 1 March, are likely to be a starry affair.

According to reports, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also arrived in Gujarat for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremonies. Recently, a video of the two stars from the rehearsals for the event surfaced on social media.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the video, Anant can be seen with Ranbir and Alia as he shows them the arrangements for the venue. Both Alia and Ranbir are dressed in casuals as they walk past the hallway.

Have a look:

The news of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding was announced last month, in January. A statement shared by the Ambani family read, "We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar."

"We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani," it added.

Also Read

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Invite Goes Viral; Read Details

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor    Anant Ambani 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×