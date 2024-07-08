ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Neetu Kapoor On Her 66th Birthday

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday in Switzerland.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday today (8 July), in Switzerland with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira.

To mark her special day, Neetu's daughter-in-law, actor Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to wish her. Sharing a picture of Neetu with her mother Soni Razdan, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all tings fashion.. love you to the moon and back."

Have a look at her post here:

A screengrab of Alia's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Soni also wished Neetu on social media. Sharing a picture of herself with the actor, she wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @neetu53 Wishing you lots of joy And lots of love."

Have a look:

A screengrab of Soni's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Kareena Kapoor also took to social media to wish her aunt. Posting a monochrome picture of Neetu on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu aunty!"

Take a look:

A screengrab of Kareena's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Karisma Kapoor also sent her best wishes to Neeet. Sharing a picture with her aunt, she wrote, "Happy birthday Neetu aunty."

A screengrab of Karisma's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Neetu's daughter Riddhima also shared a glimpse of her mother's birthday celebration in Switzerland. Sharing a picture from the dinner party, Riddhima wrote, "Just us girls enjoying our bubbly love & only love. Happy birthday my mommykins #girltime #makingmemories #switzerland."

Have a look at her post here:

A screengrab of Riddhima's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu05)

Topics:  Neetu Kapoor   Alia Bhatt   Soni Razdan 

