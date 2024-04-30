Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Remember Rishi Kapoor On His Death Anniversary

Today, 30 April, marks Rishi Kapoor's 4th death anniversary. The late Bollywood actor had passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer in 2020.
On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to remember her late husband. Sharing an old picture of herself with Rishi, Neetu wrote, "4 years for us life can never be the same without you."
Have a look at her post here:
Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor also took to social media to express the profound sense of loss she continues to feel. Sharing a childhood picture of herself with her father, Riddhima wrote, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day." #forever #missyousomuch."
Have a look:
Riddhima's husband, Bharat Sahni, also took to Instagram to remember the later actor. Sharing a throwback picture, Bharat wrote, "Thank you for all the memories. We miss you."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)