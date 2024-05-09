Alia Bhatt Says She Was In 9th Grade When She Wore Saree For The First Time

Her stylist Anaita spoke about the inspiration behind the look. She said, "When you think about time there are so many different ways to think about time. We did a lot of research on archival portraits of Parsi nobility, and beautiful Indians wearing delicate pastel sarees. "

She also added that the designer contemporarised that saree for them. "We have additional drapes and we have additional fringing. To look forward, you can't look into the past and that's what we have done."

Take a look at the mood board: