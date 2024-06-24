Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar Send Wishes to Newly-Wed Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal officially exchanged vows on 23 June under the Special Marriage Act in Mumbai. The couple had been dating each other for seven years.

To mark the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others took to social media to congratulate the newly-wed couple.