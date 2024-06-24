ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar Send Wishes to Newly-Wed Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on 23 June amidst their friends and family.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal officially exchanged vows on 23 June under the Special Marriage Act in Mumbai. The couple had been dating each other for seven years.

To mark the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others took to social media to congratulate the newly-wed couple.

Sending her best wishes to Sonakshi and Zaheer, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "Congratulation Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big big hug and welcome to the clubbbb.”

Have a look:

Sharing a picture of the newly-wed couple, Ayushmann also took to Instagram to congratulate them.

Athiya also wished the happy couple on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Zaheer. Wishing you endless love and happiness.”

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who recently got married, also wished Sonakshi and Zaheer on their big day. He wrote, "Congratulations you two!!!! Wish you guys a lifetime of love, happiness and good health."

Bhumi Pednekar also expressed her joy on the couple's wedding and wrote, "Wishing you both a life full of love and joy.”

