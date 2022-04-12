Alia's Crush on Ranbir to Their Blossoming Love: A Timeline of The Relationship

2020: During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir blamed the pandemic for the delay in the wedding plans but was reluctant to jinx anything. Marked as one of the first times, Ranbir openly spoke about the possibility of their wedding.

2021: At the Brahmastra motion poster launch, Ranbir was asked about their wedding plans to which he retorted that many celebrities have gotten married this year and that should keep us content. But we were also to witness a cheeky banter between the two, where Ranbir asked Alia, “Hamari kab hogi?” to which Alia said, “Why are you asking me?”

2022: Earlier this year, Ranbir and Alia took a trip to Africa to ring in the new year. Alia was quick to show off Ranbir’s photography skills and also shared a picture of him on Instagram.