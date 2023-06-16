Al Pacino Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Actor Al Pacino recently welcomed his fourth child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah as per a news report by The Hollywood Reporter. He also has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo.
In continuation of the report, his representative said on Thursday, 15 June that the duo had a son named Roman Pacino.
Pacino's relationship with Alfallah became public in April 2022, as per a report by Page Six. They started dating during the pandemic, the report suggested. Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend were photographed hanging out for dinner together in Los Angeles earlier this week.
On the other hand, the veteran actor is known for his roles in The Godfather, Scent of a Woman, The Irishman and Hunters. The actor was last seen in the show Hunters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)