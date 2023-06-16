ADVERTISEMENT

Al Pacino Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The 83-year-old actor, Al Pacino, has three other children.

Actor Al Pacino recently welcomed his fourth child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah as per a news report by The Hollywood Reporter. He also has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

In continuation of the report, his representative said on Thursday, 15 June that the duo had a son named Roman Pacino.

Pacino's relationship with Alfallah became public in April 2022, as per a report by Page Six. They started dating during the pandemic, the report suggested. Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend were photographed hanging out for dinner together in Los Angeles earlier this week.

On the other hand, the veteran actor is known for his roles in The Godfather, Scent of a Woman, The Irishman and Hunters. The actor was last seen in the show Hunters.

Topics:  Al Pacino 

