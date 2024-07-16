Akshay Kumar Tests Negative for COVID-19; Attends Ambani's Post-Wedding Event

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar marked his presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding event with his author-wife Twinkle Khanna on Monday, 15 July.
The actor missed the grand wedding celebration of the newlywed couple as he was diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing negative, Akshay joined the last function to extend his best wishes to the family.
Several videos from the event surfaced on social media. Akshay and Twinkle were spotted in colour-coordinated ethnic attires, as they arrived at the venue. Have a look:
Anant and Radhika's extravagant wedding celebration was a three-day event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by a host of high profile guests from around the world.