After over two months, Akshay Kumar stepped out for an outdoor shoot on Monday, 25 May at Mumbai's Kamalistan Studio, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. The actor and filmmaker R Balki have teamed up for a short ad film to spread awareness about behavioural changes and other practices in the fight against coronavirus.A source told the publication that Akshay followed all the necessary precautions while shooting on the sets. "Akshay Kumar wore a mask throughout the shoot, followed social distancing norms and completed his work in an hour. The team had sought permissions from the Mumbai police and Municipal Corporations before going ahead with their work", the source said.The source also added that the film was shot with a limited crew and they had to go through the sanitisation process and get their body temperatures checked before entering the sets.R Balki told Mumbai Mirror that the ad film was shot for the government. "We want to make people aware about the guidelines they should follow after the lockdown lifts. Through this ad we got an idea about the precautions that we have to follow when permission is granted to resume film shoots. Our producer Anil Naidu helped us a lot to ensure things go smoothly".However, regular shoots for films and TV shows haven't resumed as of yet. On Monday, The Producers Guild India took to Twitter to thank Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for considering requests to resume shoots of films and TV shows that have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also shared a link with the necessary SOPs that will be implemented as and when permission is granted for resuming production activities.(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)