Akshay Kumar's Mother in ICU; Actor Flies Back From Shoot in UK: Report
Akshay Kumar, who was shooting for Cinderella in the UK, has flown down to tend to his mother.
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia is reportedly in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Akshay, who was in UK shooting for his film Cinderella, flew back to tend to his mother.
“Akshay is very attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision," a source told the publication.
The source added that Akshay has asked the producers of Cinderella to continue shooting scenes that do not require him. "Akshay will continue with his commitments".
The actor has a number of films in the pipeline. The confirmed projects are in different stages of production. Some of them include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setu, OMG - Oh My God 2 and the web series The End.
