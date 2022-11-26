Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee & Other Celebs Mourn Vikram Gokhale's Demise

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, 26 November. The actor was a recipient of the National Award. A number of celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family".