Very Tough Hour For My Family: Akshay Kumar on His Mom's Health
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia is reportedly in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital.
Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to issue a statement regarding his mother Aruna Bhatia's health. On Monday, reports stated that Bhatia is in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.
Thanking everyone for their concern and prayers Akshay wrote, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help".
Reports also stated that Akshay, who was shooting for Cinderella in the UK, flew down to take care of his mother.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.