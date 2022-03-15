Check Out Ajith's Response To Haters After 'Valimai' Release

Ajith is known for being an elusive star, seen only on the big screen. Over the past few years, he has completely refrained from appearing on his own movies’ promotional events including audio launches or interviews. He in fact dismantled his countless fan clubs and urged his fans to put their time to better use instead of engaging in fan club activities and fights with other actors’ fans.

Dismissing several rumours, Ajith has also expressed his strong opinion of not entering politics and, requested his fans and well wishers to address him as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or AK instead of 'Thala' (Leader) which is how he was fondly referred to in the past. Despite what looks like his 'long distance relationship' with his fans, the reach of the actor amongst his fan base in his home ground Tamil Nadu is simply unexplainable.

On the work front, Ajith is all set for the hattrick collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth in the untitled AK 61 where it is reported that he will lose weight and sport a never-before-seen look. The buzz is that Ajith is the hero and the villain in the film. Meanwhile, his recent pictures at his son Aadvik’s birthday went viral where he was seen with a stylish long beard and trimmed hair.