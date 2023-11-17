'I Breathe For You': Aishwarya, Abhishek Wish Aaradhya On Her 12th Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 12 on Thursday, 16 November. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya took to Instagram to pen adorable notes for Aaradhya.

Aishwarya posted a photo of baby Aaradhya and wrote, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."