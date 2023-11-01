ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Aishwarya Rai Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter Aaradhya on Her B'Day

Aishwarya Rai was also accompanied by her mother Brindya Rai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Aishwarya Rai Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter Aaradhya on Her B'Day
Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 50th birthday on 1 November. To mark the special occasion, the actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. She was also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai at an event where she cut her birthday cake.

Topics:  Aishwarya Rai 

