Aishwarya Rai Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter Aaradhya on Her B'Day

Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 50th birthday on 1 November. To mark the special occasion, the actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. She was also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai at an event where she cut her birthday cake.
