Agastya Nanda Makes His Instagram Debut; Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Welcome Him

Agastya Nanda recently made his Bollywood debut with 'The Archies'.

After making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's The Archies, Agastya Nanda officially joined Instagram on Thursday, 11 January.

Agastya, who is Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, shared a sun-kissed picture of himself for his first social media post. However, the actor chose to share it without a caption.

Have a look:

Within a few hours of creating his new Instagram account, Agastya gained over 16,000 followers on the platform. The actor's bio reads, "Actor, Second Times The Charm..!"

On his Instagram debut, Agastya received a warm welcome from his mother, Shweta Bachchan, sister, Navya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, and Zoya Akhtar, among others.

Have a look at their comments here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya is reportedly gearing up for his big-screen debut. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor will play the lead role in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis.

The film is reportedly a biographical war drama inspired by the life of Arun Khetarpal. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan and will also star Dharmendra in a pivotal role.

The film is expected to go on the floor later in January.

Topics:  Agastya Nanda 

