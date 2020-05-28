After Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker is the latest actor to help the distressed migrants who are stuck and unable to go home due to the coronavirus lockdown. In an interview with Times Now, Swara said that she felt ashamed to sit in the comfort of her home when lakhs of migrants are stranded in the country.Terming the migrant crisis the ‘most shameful incident of our times’, Swara said, “At a time when lakhs of people are out on the streets, facing extreme hardship, I feel ashamed sitting at home. This crisis has exposed the defects in our system”, the actor added.COVID: Sonu Sood Launches Toll Free Helpline For Migrant WorkersRecently, Swara Bhasker launched an initiative to help the workers reach home. She and her team collected names of people wanting to go back and also coordinated with the Delhi government to ensure that migrants get train tickets. Till now, Swara has been able to send around 1,350 workers to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Swara also thanked AAP MLA Dilip Pandey for extending a help hand and making sure that the migrant workers get their train tickets.Before this, Swara had also arranged for footwear for the migrants. She took to Twitter to share about this initiative.Sonu Sood has come like a messiah in these dark times. He has fed over 45,000 migrants on the streets. Not just that, the actor has arranged for buses to get thousands of migrant workers to their native state. Now, he has set up a toll-free helpline for migrants to easily ask for help.The actor set up the toll-free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to Sood's team for help. He spoke about how he was receiving thousands and thousands of calls and messages every day, and that he and his family realised that he could very easily miss out on some people this way. He had earlier posted a video of his phone being flooded with calls and messages asking for help.(Inputs: Times Now)Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA to Help Daily Wagers We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.