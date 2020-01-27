After Raveena & Farah, HC Grants Relief to Bharti Singh

The second case was registered in Ferozepur cantonment. Earlier, a case was registered in Ajnala town in Amritsar district on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, head of the Christian Front.

Jafar alleged that religious sentiments of Christians were hurt when the stars trivialised the word 'Hallelujah' while trying to pronounce it.

The counsel said that Bharti was accused of making a joke of a word and playing with religious sentiments of a particular community.

He said she was guest/participant in the show telecast on digital platform. She sought the quashing of the FIR on the grounds that it was illegal.

(With inputs from IANS)