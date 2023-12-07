After Rashmika & Alia, Priyanka Chopra Falls Prey to Deepfake Menace

After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Kajol, a deepfake video of Priyanka Chopra is going viral, as per reports. A digitally altered video of Priyanka promoting brands and giving investment ideas is doing the rounds on social media.
In the video, Priyanka's voice has reportedly been edited and her lines have been replaced with a fake promotion of a brand.
This comes weeks after deepfakes of multiple celebrities and popular personalities have surfaced.
On Tuesday, 5 December, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar met social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and stated that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance by platforms.
