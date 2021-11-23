Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Must Face His Past to Keep a Promise to His Son

Respite comes as an opportunity to return to cricket and Shahid chooses to do so with the help of his mentor, played by Pankaj Kapur. Shahid must face his past if he wants to meet his son’s expectations and to regain his lost glory and respect. The trailer also features a scene which indicates that Shahid will face a choice between cricket and family.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film with the same name. It’s directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also directed the original. The Telugu version starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead.

Shahid Kapoor had shared the film’s poster on social media with the caption, “IT'S TIME! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don't have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go."