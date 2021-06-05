Apurva Asrani Tweets About 'Obvious Campaign' Against Kartik

Replying to Sinha’s tweet, he wrote, "I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better.”

In his tweet, Sinha had said that the rumours surrounding Kartik Aaryan seem like a campaign against the actor.

After Karan Johar's Dharma Productions decided to replace Kartik from Dostana 2, reports surfaced claiming that Kartik had also been dropped from Freddie produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Those were followed by speculations that the actor had been dropped from a Aanand L Rai project. However, the filmmaker later released a statement clarifying that the rumours were baseless.

Kartik Aaryan plays the lead in Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka. He plays the role of an ex- news anchor who gets a life-changing phone call. He also stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, which is the standalone sequel to the 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.