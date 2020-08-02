Aftab Shivdasani & Nin Dusanj Become Parents to a Girl

The couple welcomed their baby on Saturday, 1 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published02 Aug 2020, 10:04 AM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj welcomed their baby girl on Saturday, 1 August. Aftab took to Instagram to share the news.

Aftab Shivdasani & Nin Dusanj Become Parents to a Girl

"A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now", the actor wrote.

Also Read
Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Sappho

Wishes flooded in for the couple and one of them was from his co-star Vivek Oberoi. "Amazing news my brother! So happy for you both! Welcome to the bliss of parenthood and trust me, having a daughter is the most special part of fatherhood! #daddyslittlegirl #parenthood #itsagirl," Vivek wrote.

Nin and Aftab had tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!