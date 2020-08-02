Aftab Shivdasani & Nin Dusanj Become Parents to a Girl
The couple welcomed their baby on Saturday, 1 August.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj welcomed their baby girl on Saturday, 1 August. Aftab took to Instagram to share the news.
"A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now", the actor wrote.
Wishes flooded in for the couple and one of them was from his co-star Vivek Oberoi. "Amazing news my brother! So happy for you both! Welcome to the bliss of parenthood and trust me, having a daughter is the most special part of fatherhood! #daddyslittlegirl #parenthood #itsagirl," Vivek wrote.
Nin and Aftab had tied the knot in a private ceremony.
