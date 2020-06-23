Singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram to call out the ‘mafia’ of the Indian music industry. He mentioned that the singers, music composers and music producers are exploited in “to the hilt”.“The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers – who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”… Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD??” he wrote in his social media post.“For God sake, stop this & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes breathe & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!”Adnan SamiHe added, “Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self-professed & self-appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!”Recently, Sonu Nigam also took to social media to speak about the pressure young musicians have to go through in Bollywood and also called out the ‘music mafia’ who are notorious for crushing the moral of artistes.