Aditya Chopra Records Statement in Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Sushant had worked in two of Yash Raj Films' productions.
Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has recorded his statement at the Bandra police station in Sushant Singh Rajput case, ANI reported. The news agency quoted Mumbai Police as saying, "The statement of Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films recorded in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”
Some time back, the police had asked for Sushant's contract with Yash Raj Films as part of the investigation.
Sushant was a part of two YRF productions - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His third film with the banner was supposed to be Shekhar Kapur’s Paani. However, the project got stalled.
Statements of casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more than 30 other people have been recorded in relation to the case. Sushant's psychiatrist’s statement was also recorded on Friday.
On 14 June, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. The actor was 34.
