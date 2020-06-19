The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide is going on and according to a report by mid-day, the Mumbai Police has written to Yash Raj Films asking for the late actor’s contract he signed with the production house.Sources told the publication that the cops are looking into the professional rivalry angle, and the contract might help with the investigation.As of now, the police have recorded 13 statements in connection to Sushant’s death. On Thursday, his friend Rhea Chakraborty was summoned for investigation, and she was questioned for around 11 hours. An officer said that Rhea could help them get a sense of Sushant’s personal and professional life.Danced to His Own Tune: Shraddha Remembers Sushant“Rhea would take Sushant to the psychiatrist. He stopped taking medicines a couple of months back because he thought he was getting better. Rhea’s statement is very important to determine the reason behind Sushant’s depression. We are in the process of verifying some information about the case but till now we haven’t found anything related to tension in his professional world”, the officer told mid-day.Along with Rhea, Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi and PR manager Radhika Nihalani also gave their statements. Shruti told the police that Sushant was working on a social service project Nation For World and had another in mind - Genius Dropout for people who could not succeed in their goals.Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 14 June. The actor was 34.(Inputs: mid-day)Manoj Bajpayee & Shekhar Kapur Recall Fondest Memories of Sushant We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.