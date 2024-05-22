ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Aditi Rao Hydari Makes Her First Appearance At Cannes 2024 in Ethnic Wear

Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has joined the list of Indian celebrities who are attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. On Wednesday, 22 May, pictures of the actor's first appearance at the festival surfaced on the internet.

Rao chose to wear a golden ethnic attire for an event at the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes on Tuesday, 21 May. The actor complemented her attire with golden earrings and flower-adorned hair.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to reports, Rao spoke about cinematographer and DOP Santosh Sivan at the event, who became the first Asian to receive the annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at Cannes.

In addition, the actor is also the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris at Cannes. Earlier, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an ambassador for the brand.

This isn't a first time Rao is attending the film festival. She made her debut on the red carpet in 2022, followed by another visit in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rao was last seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Fardeen Khan, among others.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Aditi Rao Hydari   Cannes 2024 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×