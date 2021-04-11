Not Actively Thinking About Result: Adarsh About BAFTA Nomination
Adarsh was nominated under the 'Leading Actor' category
The 74th British Academy Film Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The White Tiger Adarsh Gourav has been nominated under the 'Leading Role' category for his role as Balram Halwai.
Adarsh said to IANS that he doesn't have any expectations and views being nominated among legends as an honour. "As cliched as it might sound, nomination in BAFTA was way more than a big deal for me, so I have zero expectation, really. I have a whole career to go and bag more films, great performances, and nominations," he said.
"If I don't get it, I have no reason to feel upset because I am one of the nominated actors, and the rest of them are legends! This is my first big film, first-ever nomination. That is why I am saying that I am extremely fortunate to be nominated in the first place.It will be foolish of me to feel upset. I think I am not very actively thinking about the result," he added.
Speaking to The Quint, Adarsh had revealed that it was strange to read his name next to Anthony Hopkins'. "I have been an insanely huge fan of sir Anthony Hopkins. In fact he has been one of my biggest heroes; biggest influence all my life," he said.
This year, Anthony Hopkins, Chadwick Boseman, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed and Tahar Rahim have also been nominated. The film's director Ramin Bahrani also earned a nomination for 'Best Adapted Screenplay'. The White Tiger was adapted from Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Released on Netflix, it starred Gourav in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.
Joaquin Phoenix was the last recipient of the award for his role in Joker.
