Not Actively Thinking About Result: Adarsh About BAFTA Nomination

The 74th British Academy Film Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The White Tiger Adarsh Gourav has been nominated under the 'Leading Role' category for his role as Balram Halwai.

Adarsh said to IANS that he doesn't have any expectations and views being nominated among legends as an honour. "As cliched as it might sound, nomination in BAFTA was way more than a big deal for me, so I have zero expectation, really. I have a whole career to go and bag more films, great performances, and nominations," he said.

"If I don't get it, I have no reason to feel upset because I am one of the nominated actors, and the rest of them are legends! This is my first big film, first-ever nomination. That is why I am saying that I am extremely fortunate to be nominated in the first place.It will be foolish of me to feel upset. I think I am not very actively thinking about the result," he added.