Strange To Read My Name Next To Anthony Hopkins: Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav has secured a nomination for Leading Actor for Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. Gourav played the role of Balram Halwai in the film, who challenges oppression to create a successful business empire for himself. Gourav's performance has been appreciated a lot, both by critics as well as viewers.

Speaking to The Quint Adarsh opens up about his journey from being a small toy boy from Tata Nagar to representing Indian cinema on a global platform. Adarsh says, "Life has been unexpected. I didn't want to be an actor but I started acting when I was 14 by accident purely because I was singing somewhere and somebody asked me if I was interested and I said yes."