'Actors Have to Bear The Brunt When Directors Are Confused': Raveena & Taapsee

When asked if conversations about how to portray a character take place before shoot Taapsee told Masand, "They do, but on set, it suddenly changes. This has happened despite having discussed and thought that ‘ok, this should be the approach of the character’, and then you reach the set and are (asked to) react in a different way. But then I say that 'it's not in line with the discussion that we had before'. However, the director says, ‘no, in this situation just react, just do as I say’. This scares me. You have to at least tell me so that I know the graph in my head -- where I start, where I am ending, what's my next shot. Where do I pick up the emotion of the next shot? You can't just say ‘Ye bhi karlo, wo bhi karlo, jo better hoga wo dekhlenge’ (do this, do this as well, we will take the better shot)".

Raveena added that actors are on the receiving end because of the confusion of filmmakers.