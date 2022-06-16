Actors Ankur Rathee & Anuja Tie the Knot at a 500-Year-Old Manor in England

Indian-American actor Ankur Rathee finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Anuja Joshi on Wednesday, 15 June, in England. The wedding took place at a 500-year-old manor Hawkstone Hall, in an English countryside of the British Isles, with a guest list of only 200 people, consisting of close friends and family.

The pair had been dating each other for over 10 years before they decided to get engaged in 2020.