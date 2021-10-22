Actor Vivek's Death Not Related to Vaccine: Union Govt's AEFI Committee

The committee also stated that the cause of death for Vivek was ‘Acute myocardial infraction with cardiogenic shock with ventricular fibrillation in a known cause of hypertension.’ Acute myocardial infraction is the obstruction in a coronary artery, which carries blood to the heart.

Cardiogenic shock is a condition where the heart suddenly stops pumping blood and ventricular fibrillation is a type of abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) where the heart’s lower chambers (ventricles) twitch. The heart doesn’t pump blood adequately as a result.

Vivek passed away at the SIMS Hospital in Chennai after a cardiac arrest and the doctors has said that the actor had a 100% blockage in the left anterior descending artery.