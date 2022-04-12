Grew Up in a Household That Worships All Faiths; I Teach My Kids The Same: Vijay

When asked to give an advice to his fans, Vijay cheekily said he doesn't want to escape this question by calling himself ‘not a big shot to give any advice’.

Giving an example, Vijay said cricket players aim to hit a six in every ball when they are batting and try to catch every ball when they are fielding. Likewise, he explained, our goal should be to play on the ground and cheer for a player, not just critique them.

“Adicha sixer, pudicha catch” (If you hit, go for a six and if you dive, dive for a catch). If you like it, then take it. If you don't like it, then leave it, just a free advice”.

Vijay wrapped the interview with his famous 'Kutty story' (motivational tale). "One day, a football asked a flute why people kick it and kiss the flute, even though both carry air. The flute answered that while the football holds the air within, the flute passes it as music. So let's try to be the flute”.